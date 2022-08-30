Deaths in Clare: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The death has occurred of Antonia (Toni) Agatha O'Sullivan (née Duijn) of Cork / Killaloe, Clare.
Antonia died 26 August 2022 in Marmande Hospital France, now joins her beloved husband Richard (Dick) O’Sullivan and grandson Cormac O’Sullivan. Sadly missed by daughter Mitch, son Hans and grandson Fionán.
