Deaths in Clare: Monday, August 29, 2022

The death has occurred of John (J.J.) Williams of Bealcragga, Connolly, Clare / Lahinch, Clare.



John died peacefully at Cahercalla Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Martin and Patrick, his sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Kilmaley (V95F340) on Monday (29th August) from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am in Kilmaley Church on Tuesday (30th August). J.J's Funeral Mass can be viewed live through the link below.

Burial will take place afterwards in Moy Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Cahercalla Community Hospital.

As a mark of respect Williams' Concrete Products will be closed all day Tuesday. Messages of sympathy can be left on the link below or emailed privately to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002

---------------------

The death has occurred of Angela Parks (née Hassett) of Scariff, Clare.



Angela died peacefully, at Willet Lodge Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her sister Rita, sister-in-law Nora, nieces & nephews, grand- nieces & nephews her life-long friend Brenda, and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, Brothers John, Frank, Ger & Des, her sister Mary, nieces Teresa & Esther, great-grandnephew Ben Reidy, brothers in law David Cairns & Pat Madigan, sisters in law Mary, Margaret & Mary.



May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of HELENA (LENA) MOYLAN (née McGrath) of Rathwilladoon, Tubber, Galway / Gort, Galway / Clare.



Helena died peacefully on the 27th of August 2022, in the tender care of the staff of Carrigoran House Nursing Home, in her 90th year.

Pre-deceased by her husband Albert, brother Pat McGrath, sister Mary McGinty and by her dear parents Martin and Julieann.

Lena will be sadly missed by her loving sons John & Albert, daughter Marion Morris, daughter-in-law Mairead, son-in-law Brendan, by her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her brother Marty (London, U.K), sisters Brid Cotter, Lilly Geraghty, Kathleen Kerins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

The funeral will take place in line with current government guidelines and restrictions.

Lena will lie in repose at St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish, on Monday evening, August 29th, from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 30th, at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Shanaglish Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made to Gort Social Services.

Condolences to the family can be left on the link below or sent in the traditional manner. All enquiries please to Sean at Mullins Bros. Undertakers Gort on 087 2581289.

“God grant us serenity to accept things we cannot change, courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference”

The family wishes to thank all who cared for Lena over the years especially the wonderful staff of Carrigoran House Nursing Home, the H.S.E, her carer Bridget from Home Instead Senior Care, Dr. Richard Joyce and all the staff at Gort Medical Centre.

A final thanks to all of our fantastic neighbours and friends for all they have done to help us.

---------------------------------------------------

