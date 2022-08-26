Deaths in Clare: Friday, August 26, 2022

The death has occurred of Paul Tierney of 11 Woodstock Drive, Ennis, Clare.



Paul died on August 14th 2022 (suddenly) in Sydney, Australia.

Pre deceased by his father Gerry. Sadly missed by his loving mother Ann, partner Evan, brothers John, David and Raymond, sister-in-law Zivile, nephew Gearoid, nieces Lily and Luna, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at his residence on Sunday (28th August) from 4 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to St. Josephs Church, Ennis, on Monday (29th August) for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30 pm.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The death has occurred of Con Lucey of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballynacally, Clare.



Con died on 25th August 2022.

Sadly missed by his sister Mary and nephew Joe, his cousins in Clare and Cork, and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Funeral Mass at Ballycorick Church, Ballynacally, Co. Clare at 2 pm on Sunday (28th August), followed by cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 4 pm. No flowers by his request.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The death has occurred of Grace FINEGAN (née Cross) of Kilkee, Clare / Ballsbridge, Dublin

Grace died peacefully on 25th August 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Arthur and proud mother of Ross, Stuart and Karl. Brother of Brian and Des Cross (RIP) and loving sister of Betty Flood. Adored grand-mother to Sophie, Julia, Louisa, Ella, Sloane, Henry, Jack and Jamie and mother-in-law of Sheila, Karla and Grace.

She will be missed by all her bridge, golf, tennis, Kilkee, Limerick and Dublin friends. The family extend their sincere thanks to all the wonderful carers from the HSE in Co. Clare and also to the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Monday (29th August) in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

