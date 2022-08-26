Search

03 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Friday, August 26, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Friday, August 26, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

26 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Paul Tierney of 11 Woodstock Drive, Ennis, Clare.

Paul died on August 14th 2022 (suddenly) in Sydney, Australia.

Pre deceased by his father Gerry. Sadly missed by his loving mother Ann, partner Evan, brothers John, David and Raymond, sister-in-law Zivile, nephew Gearoid, nieces Lily and Luna, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at his residence on Sunday (28th August) from 4 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to St. Josephs Church, Ennis, on Monday (29th August) for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30 pm.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Con Lucey of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballynacally, Clare.

Con died on 25th August 2022.

Sadly missed by his sister Mary and nephew Joe, his cousins in Clare and Cork, and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Funeral Mass at Ballycorick Church, Ballynacally, Co. Clare at 2 pm on Sunday (28th August), followed by cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 4 pm. No flowers by his request.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Grace FINEGAN (née Cross) of Kilkee, Clare / Ballsbridge, Dublin

Grace died peacefully on 25th August 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Arthur and proud mother of Ross, Stuart and Karl. Brother of Brian and Des Cross (RIP) and loving sister of Betty Flood. Adored grand-mother to Sophie, Julia, Louisa, Ella, Sloane, Henry, Jack and Jamie and mother-in-law of Sheila, Karla and Grace.

She will be missed by all her bridge, golf, tennis, Kilkee, Limerick and Dublin friends. The family extend their sincere thanks to all the wonderful carers from the HSE in Co. Clare and also to the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Monday (29th August) in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

---------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media