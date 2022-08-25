Search

03 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Thursday, August 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Sr. Teresa Hogan, 20 Sycamore Drive, Kilrush and Lislanahan, Kilkee, Co. Clare.

Peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit, Cahercalla.

Teresa is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Teresa, her brothers Johnny and P.J. and her sister Anna.

She is regretted by her sister Assumpta, her brother Paddy, her nieces Kathy, Louise and Carron, her nephews Patrick, John Francis and Aidan, her sisters in law Brenda and Geraldine, her grandnephew Joey, her grandniece Evie, her extended family, the Sisters Of Mercy, her neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Teresa's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Kilrush on Saturday (27th August) from 5 o'clock with removal at 8 o'clock to to St. Senan's Church, Kilrush. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o'clock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3 o'clock.

Family Flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, Cahercalla.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the link below. Messages of sympathy for the family, can be left in the link below.

