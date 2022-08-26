Search

26 Aug 2022

Clare Weather: Friday, August 26, 2022

Clare Weather: Friday, August 26, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

26 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

A rather cloudy start to Friday in Clare with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the eastern half of the country, lingering through the morning as sunny spells develop further west.

Showery rain will continue in eastern coastal counties during the afternoon, with a chance of heavy rain locally. Drier and brighter elsewhere with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in a light moderate northwest breeze.

National Outlook
OUTLOOK: Generally dry with good sunny spells and light breezes.

TONIGHT: Mostly dry and calm with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. A little rain may push into some western fringes. Some mist and fog patches will develop inland too. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, but a few degrees milder in some coastal areas.

SATURDAY: Largely dry however it will be cloudy across the northwest and west with occasional drizzle possible near coastal parts. Elsewhere will be mostly sunny. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 21 degrees in light breezes, warmest away from the northwest.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry for most overnight with clear spells. Patchy drizzle may linger in the northwest with some mist of fog patches elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Popular coastal Clare town is inspiration behind new book

SUNDAY: Most areas will be dry with varying cloud cover allowing some bright spells, and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 or perhaps 23 degrees in light easterly breezes.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear with just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

MONDAY: Little change with good sunny spells and just light easterlies. It will be warmest away from eastern fringes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media