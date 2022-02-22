Search

22 Feb 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Clare Live Reporter

22 Feb 2022 10:11 AM

news@clarelive.ie

AFTER A wet start, rain will quickly clear eastwards, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, but long dry spells will develop by evening.

Blustery in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds, but they will begin to moderate by evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Becoming mostly dry with long clear spells early on tonight, though cloud will increases as the night goes on with patchy outbreaks of rain developing in the west late in the night.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, with a touch of frost possible in the east early, but temperature will increase after midnight as southwest winds increase moderate to fresh and gusty.

Wednesday: Sunny spells and scattered showers on Wednesday morning but more persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening.

Another blustery day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, coolest in then north west and becoming cooler across the country through the afternoon.

It will turn much colder early on Wednesday night as rain clears to the east. Showers will follow behind, falling as sleet and snow in places as well as the chance of some isolated thunderstorms and some hail with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees allowing some frost and icy stretches to develop in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Thursday: A chilly day with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some falling as hail, sleet and snow on higher ground.

Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coolest in the north but feeling even colder in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Thursday night: Wintry showers will mostly become confined to northwest coasts overnight with good dry clear spells developing.

Lows will fall to 0 to 4 degrees, coolest towards morning with a touch of frost possible as west to northwest winds ease light to moderate.

Friday: Mostly dry with good sunny spells in the morning but cloud and some isolated patchy drizzle will spread from the west through the afternoon. Highs of 7 to 10 in light to moderate southwest winds.

Weekend outlook: Mild over the weekend, cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Saturday, drier with sunny spells on Sunday.

