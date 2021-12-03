Arrests made following shooting incident in Clare

The suspects are being detained at garda stations in County Clare
TWO men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an incident during which shots were fired at a property in County Clare.
An investigation was launched after a firearm was discharged and a petrol bomb was thrown at a property on Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh, Ennis in the early hours of Monday, November 22.
No one was injured during the incident.
As part of the investigation, a number of searches were conducted in the Ennis area this Friday morning.
The operation was led by local detectives and two men aged in their 30s were arrested.
"They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ennis and Shannon garda stations," said a spokesperson.
The investigation is ongoing.
