BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,666* confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile, as of 8am today, 638 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 130 are in ICU.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We know that the level of worry has increased to levels last seen in April this year. We know what we are asking people to do to help suppress the spread of disease in our communities is very difficult. If we all make a concerted effort it can make a difference.
"Our research tells us that people are listening to the public health advice and are reducing the number of people they are planning to meet, and are cancelling social events, to reduce their contacts. Over the coming weeks, focus on these five actions to reduce your risk and keep yourself and your loved ones safe:
