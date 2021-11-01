Castle popular with Clare families named Ireland's favourite

A POPULAR folk park loved by Clare families has been crowned Ireland’s favourite castle.

The latest national survey conducted by Lottoland Ireland has revealed that the internationally famed Bunratty Castle in County Clare is Ireland’s favourite fortress.

Accruing 17 per cent of the overall vote, the 15th Century Bunratty Castle, with its famous folk park, features over 30 buildings in a ‘living’ rural village set across 26 acres of countryside.

With Kilkenny Castle (15 per cent) and Dublin Castle (11 per cent) each achieving podium finishes of their own, they were no match for the Medieval Clare settlement that sees an average of more than 250,000 visitors per year.

Bunratty was the only attraction that received the highest regional vote from respondents living outside that region, with Connacht-Ulster voters naming it as their favourite with 28 per cent.

Limerick’s King John’s Castle, which also falls under the remit of Shannon Heritage along with its Clare counterpart, was featured in the top 10, receiving four per cent of the overall vote.

Graham Ross from Lottoland Ireland said:

“We are a lucky nation to have so many well-preserved and historic attractions available all across the country so get out and get visiting this Halloween!”