RACING: All the best bets for Wednesday's card at Leopardstown

Leopardstown Racecourse plays host to an excellent eight-race card on Wednesday afternoon with a number of exciting prospects on show. The action gets underway at 2.30pm and concludes at 6.20pm.

The ground at the track is currently Good and there are showers forecast during the day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds at Betfair.

The highlight of the day is the €40,000 Listed Heritage Stakes (4.15pm). Raadobarg captured the Irish Lincolnshire on his return to action and is deeply respected turned out just 11 days later. Pretville was second at Doha last time out and has to be respected back on domestic soil.

Pearls Galore arguably is the class act in the event having won a brace of Group Three events last term, before filling second in a couple of Group Ones last term. She remains an exciting prospect going forward this term and warrants plenty of respect. Agitare was well-beaten on his return, but is another who has a chance along with Cadillac who landed a Group Three last term. Saltonstall, Let’s and Neptune Rock complete the eight runners for the mile event.

The 10-furlong Fillies Maiden (4.50pm, 1m) is a fascinating event with Aidan O’Brien unleashing a top team. His three runners are headed by newcomer Only. A daughter of Deep Impact, she is out of multiple Group One winner Winter and is her first foal. Porto Cervo is another O’Brien debutant who is a daughter of American Pharoah and is the ninth foal out of Cherry Hinton, whilst the master of Ballydoyle also saddles Lullaby who was well-beaten in four starts last term.

Other interesting runners in the race include Sierra Nevada who should come on for a seventh-placed effort on debut last term and Grian An Tsamhra who was third on her first start.

The opening Fillies Maiden (2.30pm) is another interesting event with O’Brien saddling Thoughts Of June who was a good second on debut, before filling fifth last time out, whilst Emily Dickinson was 10th on debut, but should step forward. Above The Curve represents Joseph O’Brien and he was a good third at Leopardstown on debut.

The Maiden at 3.05pm over 10 furlongs is another race of interest where the much-missed Snowfall is remembered as her brother Newfoundland makes his debut for Aidan O’Brien who also runs Temple Of Artemis. Other contenders in the race include Boundless Ocean who was second at the Curragh last time out, 100,000gns newcomer Flying Dolphin and 260,000gns purchase Vega Magnifico who was a good fourth on his first start.

Leopardstown selections

2.30pm Above The Curve

3.05pm Newfoundland

3.40pm Haziya

4.15pm Pearls Galore

4.50pm Only

5.20pm Mutasarref

5.50pm Company Keeping

6.20pm Freepark