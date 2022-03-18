Cheltenham winning jockey's incredible gesture to grieving family

Danny Mullins celebrates Flooring Porter's win at Cheltenham PIC: Sportsfile
Jockey Danny Mullins was the toast of the Irish at Cheltenham on St Patrick's Day after he gave Flooring Porter an exceptional ride to win the Stayers Hurdle.
He was hoisted into the air in the winner's enclosure by members of the winning syndicate but in the aftermath of the race, the humanity, as well as the talents of the jockey, were recalled by pundit Kevin Blake.
He took to Twitter to point out a wonderful gesture Danny Mullins had made to the grieving connections of a racehorse he had ridden during one of the Covid-19 lockdowns.
You can read the heart-warming anecdote below:
There will be lots of nice things said and written about Danny Mullins after his brilliant winning ride on Flooring Porter today, but here's a story from an interview with trainer John Ryan in the RP last year that stayed with me. Hard not to wish the best for a fella like this. pic.twitter.com/brzvmbVR4m— Kevin Blake (@kevinblake2011) March 17, 2022
