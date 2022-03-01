RACING: Top tips for Thursday's card at Clonmel

Clonmel stages a seven-race National Hunt card on Thursday, with 101 horses declared and €78,000 in prize money.

The first race of the afternoon is at 2.20pm, with the last at 5.21pm - find all the latest odds at BoyleSports.

With around 5mm of rain expected, the Heavy going will likely remain in place for racing.

Opening the card at 2.20pm is the most valuable race of the afternoon, the two-and-a-half-mile Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase, and eight have been declared to run.

Paul Nolan’s Western Zara is the only winner last time out, winning a handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in January, over an extended two-mile-seven. The £85,000 purchase will tackle the bigger obstacles for the first time, but is lightly raced in comparison to her rivals and looks the least exposed in this field.

Rebel Early won a two-and-a-half-mile hurdle on heavy ground at Cork, beating Carrigeen Lotus decisively that day - the latter carries 4lbs less this time around. Razzle Dazzle Love has the benefit of recent chase experience and on her best effort, when second to Global Equity at Galway, she shaped as though this longer trip would suit. Fort Worth Texas has not had an easy start to chasing, having ran behind Energumene at Gowran Park in November, before never getting into a race won by Dolcita. Steak And Onions, Millyinthemiddle and Psychee Du Brizais complete the field.

At 4.21pm, a packed field head to post for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle, over an extended two-and-a-quarter-mile.

There was no shame in Plains Indian losing to State Man at Limerick a month ago, and he was very unlucky to be headed here a fortnight ago. The six-year-old is bred to stay the longer trip and has a great chance of getting his head in front in this.

€75,000 purchase Whatsavailable stayed on well over two-and-a-half miles, when third to Classic Getaway, but found two-mile-seven too far when beaten by Falcon Eight - this looks more suitable. After winning a Point, So Scottish ran creditably in aN Irish National Hunt Flat race won by Facile Vega, and arguably ran even better, when staying on over two miles on the flat at Lingfield. He is unexposed on his hurdle debut and may well have more to offer now jumping.

The lightly-raced Patsy’s Honour won an INH flat race at Down Royal and also holds claims if converting that form to the smaller obstacles. The unracerd River Vale runs in the colours of the large Trevor Hemmings and is one to keep an eye on at a bigger price - as is home-bred Sandmall, who can be forgiven his only run, a year ago.

Clonmel Selections

2.20pm Western Zara

2.50pm Full Noise

3.20pm Bravo Team

3.51pm Shean Glory

4.21pm Plains Indian

4.51pm Ruhm Und Ehre

5.21pm Visible Attraction