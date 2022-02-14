Is love in your horoscope this St Valentine's week - February 14, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing February 14, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

As Mercury re-enters your sign, you’ll be keen to pick up where you left off regarding important plans and projects. Have a secret attraction to someone? Powerful influences could encourage you to share your feelings. Be sure you won’t regret it, though. And a sparkling Jupiter/Uranus tie can unleash possibilities that you’ll want to snap up right away.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Have something to finish up? Do it now, so that when the Sun moves into this week you’ll have space for fresh opportunities. The Full Moon can shine a light on your habits and routines, encouraging you to let go of whatever holds you back. Changing one thing could help you be much more productive. Drawn to someone? This alliance may be so very good for you.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

What a week! The merging of Venus and Mars in a high-flying zone along with a charismatic Full Moon in Leo hints at an attraction you’ll truly enjoy. It could be romantic, but also a collaboration that taps into your creative side. Let your intuition guide you to new options and possibilities. As the Sun glides into Pisces, it’s time to recharge and relish some ‘me’ time.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

You’ll plan for success, and seek out opportunities that enhance your visibility and reputation. This week’s Full Moon can be a call to get your work/life balance sorted so that you have more time to yourself. It’s a time to seize new opportunities, as one may be especially exciting. Your social life shows promise too, making this a good time to move in new circles.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

As Mercury re-enters Aquarius you’ll be inquisitive and keen to explore innovative options. You can go far by trusting your intuition and seizing opportunities as they arise. Feelings running high? With an expressive Full Moon, it may be hard to keep quiet. You’ll need to live with the consequences, though. The Sun’s move into Pisces means you’ll be the star of the show.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

You’ll be keen to get finances organized and come up with a savvy plan to get your money working harder for you. With the days ahead brimming with promise, there is a chance of romance. You might also connect with someone for a friendship or collaboration that could be good for you. Geared up to accept a fabulous opportunity? It may go fast, so don’t wait too long.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

The Full Moon in your sign could intensify feelings at a time when a positive Venus/Mars merger also occurs. There is potential for romance at work or a business-like pairing that can be a great asset to you. Someone may hand you an opportunity on a plate that is too good to miss. As the Sun moves into Pisces, it’s a good time to let go of whatever no longer serves.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

If you’ve been busy, the Full Moon in a private zone might be a call to get more rest. Feel overwhelmed? It may be a sign that something needs to give. With a Venus/Mars merger on the cards, a romance could move to a new level, and this bond can have soul mate potential. Relationships flourish, and deals and negotiations might work out well as the Sun enters Pisces.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

The Leo Full Moon can put you in party mode, so if you have an event planned it could be a delightful affair. You may be ready to flirt or play matchmaker as a romantic influence ramps up the attractor factor. And your relationship with your partner might take a passionate turn. Have things you want to accomplish? It can pay to become more organized.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

The Full Moon puts you in the spotlight, so use this to your advantage to make a point or promote skills. Your emotional investment in your plans will inspire others’ support. Your ideas will be attractive to others, and you’ll easily draw to yourself the people needed to make a success of them. Romance and creativity flourish as the Sun moves into ethereal Pisces.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Have plans to create a website or get ahead using social media? Mercury’s move back into Aquarius can connect you with others on your wavelength who’ll assist. The Full Moon could help you spot an opportunity that may not come around again. If it interests you, then have a go. Have a plan for a home-based business? The more you consider it, the more excited you’ll be.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

With a powerful Full Moon in an intense zone, it’s a good time to let go of anything that is holding you back. You’ll feel lighter and freer the moment you do. And with a delightful Venus/Mars merger in your sign, you may be the one to take a romance to a more intimate level. An unexpected encounter could be good news, as it might lead to a golden opportunity.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be keen to invest in new ideas and opportunities that have a futuristic and innovative bias. A part-time business could make you money using technology or the internet.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Ready to break out of limiting circumstances? You’ll be charismatic and engaging, enabling you to attract opportunities that use your creative skills. A new scheme could be very lucrative.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be at your attractive best, so romance can flourish. If you have a goal in mind you’ll know who to go to for help and advice. You’ll be in the spotlight too, so guard your reputation.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! A fabulous year awaits you, with new opportunities showing up out of the blue. Fascinating encounters and new friendships could be a doorway to ideas and experiences that may change your life.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your imagination will be enhanced, making this a good year for your creative side to flourish. Set firm boundaries and have clear goals to keep you on track. That way you’re more likely to succeed.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! The people in your life could be golden as they’ll introduce you to new ideas and experiences. Join groups and keep relationships on good form, as they’ll be a treasure trove of opportunity.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You might not agree with everyone you meet, but creative conflict could be the reason that you do so well this year. It might encourage new solutions that work well and boost your chances of success.