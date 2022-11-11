Transatlantic flights diverted to Shannon Airport due to bad weather

Three flights were diverted to Shannon Airport due to adverse weather
A NUMBER of flights were diverted to Shannon Airport this Friday morning due to bad weather across the country.
The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that three flight diversions were facilitated at the airport due to adverse weather conditions.
All three flights had been due to land at Dublin Airport.
Commenting, the Shannon Airport Group spokesperson said: “This is the third time in as many weeks that Shannon Airport has facilitated diverted flights. The first of these flights arrived from Boston at 8.55am. The other two flights were diverted from New York (JFK) and Warsaw.”
Shannon Airport personnel remain on standby and the airport is available for further diversions if required.
