Caution urged as Met Éireann updates weather advisory for Clare

A weather advisory is currently in place for Clare
MET Éireann is urging caution with further bad weather expected in Clare and across the country later this week.
The forecaster has, this Monday, updated a national weather advisory which it issued on Friday.
"Further spells of rain and showers will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels," states the updated advisory which remains valid until 11pm on Friday.
Separately, a number of status yellow wind and rain warnings are currently in place for coastal counties including Cork, Kerry and Galway.
"A spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday. Damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible," states the weather warning which covers Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.
There are currently no valid warnings for Limerick or Clare.
Road users, in particular, are being urged to exercise caution if travelling this week.
