More family carers needed for Clare following shortage

FAMILY Carers Ireland has announced plans to recruit 50 Home Care Workers across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

It comes as figures from the HSE show that over 600 people were on the waiting list for home support services in CHO 3 at the end of June.

The national charity representing Ireland’s 500,000 family carers is a HSE-approved home care provider with over 30 years of experience in providing quality respite, emergency respite and home care.

It is seeking candidates with a least 2 QQI healthcare modules and is offering a range of benefits including guaranteed and flexible hours, training, career progression, excellent hourly rates and travel payment.

As a not-for-profit organisation, any profits earned from the delivery of home care goes directly back into supporting family carers.

Brid Horan, National Lead for Home Support Services with Family Carers Ireland, said:

“Family Carers Ireland is delighted to be adding 50 new Home Care Workers across Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary so that we can meet the growing demand for a personalised, tailored and quality home care service.

“Our staff play a crucial role within our healthcare system supporting people with additional care needs to remain living in their own homes and communities for as long as is possible.

“We are appealing to professional, friendly and empathetic Home Care Workers who want to work for a reputable and employee-focused charity.

“As an employer, we are determined to be market leaders in how we treat our staff and we are constantly striving to improve not just pay and conditions but career progression opportunities.”

Anyone who meets the criteria above and is interested in joining the Family Carers Ireland home care team is asked to forward their CV to jobs@familycarers.ie and specify the location in which they are seeking work.