Speeding cases thrown out by Limerick judge as Go Safe operator was 'in Ennis'

IT WAS worth coming to court for four motorists who were each accused of speeding as they got off scot-free.

When the cases were called, Inspector Gearoid Thompson told Judge Patricia Harney that he had been informed on the eve of the court in Kilmallock that the relevant Go Safe operator was 'in Ennis' on the day.

Judge Harney noted this and she proceeded to 'strike out' the four prosecutions before her.

“You turned up, we have no Go Safe operator. Thank you for coming to court,” Judge Harney told each of the four defendants.

However, those who did not attend court were not so fortunate as they had their cases adjourned to a later date when the operator will be in attendance and available to give evidence.

It was also worth travelling all the way to Kilmallock Courthouse from County Louth for one man who was clocked driving at 69km/h in a 60km/h zone in Parteen.

As Judge Harney has done in similar cases, she dismissed the matter.

“As far as I am concerned I am not sure you should be penalised with points for being nine kilometres (over the speed limit). You have come from County Louth. Dismiss,” she said.