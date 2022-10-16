New biodiversity officer for Clare to bolster local action for nature

CLARE is one of ten local authorities that have been awarded funding to appoint a biodiversity officer to deliver and drive local action for biodiversity.

The programme is being delivered by the Heritage Council and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) with the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The new biodiversity officers will have a wide variety of responsibilities. Among other things, they will be required to: develop and implement a county biodiversity plan, advise the local authority on biodiversity related issues and the authority’s obligations in relation to protecting biodiversity and establish a county biodiversity forum.

They will also assist local authority departments in integrating biodiversity into their actions and policies through training and supporting information dissemination and promote new biodiversity initiatives based on best conservation practice.

Once appointed, this will bring the total number of biodiversity officers employed in local authorities around the country to 14, with funding for a further 15 officers to be provided, as part of efforts to take greater action for biodiversity at the local level.

A full national rollout is expected to be completed in the next three years.

Chairperson of The Heritage Council, Martina Moloney, said:

“The vision for biodiversity, as stated in the National Biodiversity Action Plan, is that biodiversity in Ireland is valued, conserved, restored and sustainably used, maintaining ecosystem services, sustaining a healthy planet and delivering benefits essential for all people.

"This is a vision shared by the Heritage Council and our work in ensuring the continued progression of the Pilot Biodiversity Officer Programme is a reflection of our own objectives.”