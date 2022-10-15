Seven Clare businesses announced as age-friendly

SEVEN businesses across Clare were acknowledged as Age Friendly as part of the Clare Age Friendly Business initiative.

The event took place in Sweet N Green café, Ennis (already accredited as an Age Friendly business), on Thursday, October 6, during Positive Ageing Week.

This initiative is part of the National Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme by Age Friendly Ireland who recognise that older people account for up to 50% of consumer spending.

All of the businesses involved received special online training earlier this year by Orlaith Carmody, Age Friendly Ireland Business Consultant, to help them develop their actions.

Colin Ryan, President of Ennis Chamber, congratulated the businesses on the actions they have implemented for their older customers. He presented each business with a framed Age Friendly Charter and window sticker which the businesses will display at their premises to signal the value of the custom they receive from their older clients.

Margaret O’Brien, CEO of Ennis Chamber, stated: “The Age Friendly businesses being acknowledged today are at the forefront of delivering an improved customer service experience to older people in Ennis, Shannon and Lahinch.

"I would urge other businesses to implement their actions and receive the same acknowledgment.”