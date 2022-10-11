Medical device company to create 72 new jobs in Clare

VITALOGRAPH Ireland is due to create 72 new jobs in Ennis with the purchase of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre from Clare County Council.

Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 have announced the sale of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre building to Vitalograph Ireland for the development of its new Clinical Trials Services Centre of Excellence.

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “It is great news for Ennis and County Clare when companies like Vitalograph continue to grow and expand their investment in the region. I welcome their commitment to Clare and wish them continued success.”

Vitalograph, which produces respiratory diagnostic devices, previously announced a €10 million expansion and the addition of 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick earlier this year.

The announcement in April has been followed up this week with the proposed purchase of the Ballymaley Enterprise and Innovation Centre which will enable the creation of 72 new jobs in Ennis over the next 18 months, bringing the total County Clare headcount up to 310 by 2024.

Clare County Council had originally bought the building to refurbish as a touchdown space for multi-national companies locating in the region.

Planning permission was received for the development of an Enterprise and Innovation centre in May 2022. After it was established in 2021, Ennis 2040 DAC was tasked with the development of the new centre as part of its first wave of projects.

Last July, Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 sought expressions of interest from companies in the high-tech sector with the aim of boosting the technology sector in Ennis and increasing exports from the region.

Vitalograph Ireland’s expression of interest was selected due to the scale and quality of employment, programme for delivery and the benefit to the local economy.

Frank Keane, CEO, Vitalograph Ireland, said that the new expansion represents a significant development for the company and shows Vitalograph’s commitment to its Irish operations as well as the local community in County Clare.

"The new premises will enable us to support the international growth of our ground-breaking clinical trial solutions. Creating a Centre of Excellence here in Ennis reflects the talent and skill that exists in the Vitalograph workforce and will offer many opportunities to people looking to build their careers in this exciting business," he said.