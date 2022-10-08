Disqualified driver faces prosecution for speeding in Clare town

The detection was made in Ennis earlier this month
A MOTORIST is facing prosecution before the courts after they were allegedly caught speeding while disqualified.
Gardai have taken to social media to highlight the detection which was made in the Ennis area in recent days.
A spokesperson stated that members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in the town when the stopped a high-powered car which was travelling at 83km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Clare RPU conducted speed checks in Ennis when they stopped this car travelling at 83kph in a 50kph limit. Using the #MobiltiyApp, it was found that the driver had been disqualified. The car was seized & the driver arrested. They were charged & bailed to court. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/pK2ONyKDYO— Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 3, 2022
"Using the Mobiltiy App, it was found that the driver had been disqualified. The car was seized and the driver arrested. They were charged and bailed to court," they said.
The precise details of the charges have not been disclosed publicly but if convicted, the driver faces a fine and penalty points or a possible disqualification.
The driver is due before the courts in the coming weeks.
The scene after the explosion in Creeslough and (insets) Fr John Joe Duffy and Liam McElhinney. Photo: North West Newspix
St Michael's Church, Creeslough, and local resident Liam McElhinney, who is the chairman of St Michael's GAA club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.