Disqualified driver faces prosecution for speeding in Clare town

A MOTORIST is facing prosecution before the courts after they were allegedly caught speeding while disqualified.

Gardai have taken to social media to highlight the detection which was made in the Ennis area in recent days.

A spokesperson stated that members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in the town when the stopped a high-powered car which was travelling at 83km/h in a 50km/h zone.

"Using the Mobiltiy App, it was found that the driver had been disqualified. The car was seized and the driver arrested. They were charged and bailed to court," they said.

The precise details of the charges have not been disclosed publicly but if convicted, the driver faces a fine and penalty points or a possible disqualification.

The driver is due before the courts in the coming weeks.