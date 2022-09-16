Irish Water warns of possible water discoloration in Limerick City

IRISH Water has sent out a warning of possible water discoloration in Limerick City from Monday.

The statement said that the essential repair works between Clareville Water Treatment Plant and Newcastle Reservoir may lead to the discoloration for a period of time.

Works are scheduled for Monday, 19 September 2022 and may take up to 48 hours for any discoloration to clear across the network.

Irish Water and Limerick City & County Council recommend running the kitchen tap for a few minutes to see if the water returns to a clear colour.

If the water does not run clear, contact Irish Water Customer Care Team 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and it will be investigated.

For further information please visit Irish Water’s supply and service section on their website here.

Irish Water urges the public not to drink discoloured water.

Duane O’Brien, Operational Lead with Irish Water, said, “Our expert engineers in Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council have been repairing a significant large leak on the network and will now be reintroducing this pipeline into operation.”

“Whilst this may result in water discoloration for a 48-hour period, it has allowed us to strengthen the water network and provide a clean and safer water supply for our customers,” he said.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works,” he added.