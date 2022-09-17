New RTÉ series to feature Clare man struggling with long Covid

Search

26 Sept 2022

New RTÉ series to feature Clare man with long Covid

Dr Phil Kieran

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

17 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

A COUNTY Clare man is to feature as part of an exciting new series promises to help people increase their life expectancy.

In each episode Dr Phil Kieran, a GP base profile a contributor who has neglected their health. This person undergoes rigorous medical and fitness testing which reveals the negative impact that their lifestyle is having on their life expectancy.

Dr Kieran then gives a 6-week plan of action and challenges them to improve their life expectancy. Can they change how long they will live?

Programme two features Steve Barrett from Crusheen, near Ennis in Co. Clare. After being hospitalised with Covid-19 in January 2022, 41- year-old Steve is now living with long Covid symptoms.

This has had a devasting effect – previously fit and strong, Steve now struggles to do any exercise at all. He’s unemployed and cannot work due to extreme fatigue.

He desperately wants to improve his health, especially as he has a young son and now relies heavily on his wife to run the household. He undergoes medical and fitness tests and gets advice from team of health professionals.

After medical and fitness testing, our contributors will be guided by our doctor through a bespoke 6-week programme designed to get their health and wellbeing back on track, and hopefully extend their longevity.

With the help and support of family, friends and a team of health professionals they will attempt to achieve significant improvements in their general health, as well as adding years to their predicted life span.

At the end of the six weeks the contributor repeats the series of tests and their new and improved predicted life expectancy is revealed.

