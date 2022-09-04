Clare businesses win at Munster Final of Irish Restaurants Awards

SEVERAL Clare businesses won in a Munster final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022.

The Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place in the Radisson Blu Hotel Little Island, County Cork on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Over 800 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Munster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of: Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.

The following Clare businesses that won in their categories on the night were:

- Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times - Clare - Wild Honey Inn, Aidan Mcgrath

- Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland -Clare - Oar

- Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Clare - Peoples Restaurant, Lubomir Kosturik

- Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland - Clare - Dromoland Castle

- Best Café Sponsored by Illy -Clare- Sweet n Green Ennis

- Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino - Clare- Ash @ Pots

- Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square - Clare- Holly's Cafe

- Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson - Clare - Pot Duggans Ennistymon

- Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace - Clare - Henry's Bistro Ennis

- Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite - Clare - Dromoland Castle

- Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen - Clare - Fiddle and Bow

- Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS - Clare- Fiddle and Bow

- Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Clare - Oar, Cezary Sodel

- Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Clare - Oar Restaurant

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 19th September 2022 in the Convention Centre Dublin(CCD).