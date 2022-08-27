Clare-based company offering translation services for Ukrainians

A CLARE company’s training division is now helping Ukrainian refugees to integrate better into Irish society.

Translit is a language services provider with bases in Limerick and Cork that has given their time and efforts to helping refugees displaced due to the Russian invasion of their home country.

The initiative has already resulted in 37 newly-trained community interpreters in County Clare.

Translit’s Training Development Manager, Svetlana O'Farrell, collaborated with Clare Local Development Company to provide the training, and this was financed by SICAP - the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.

Samantha McCarthy is one of the SICAP coordinators working with CLDC that was instrumental in delivering the Community Interpreter training in Co. Clare.

Samantha said: "We have thousands of displaced Ukrainians here in Co. Clare. We are well aware that communication can be a real issue for many people coming into Ireland.

"There are plenty of people who speak good English, but we were very keen to ensure that they know how to go about interpreting assignments in a correct manner, and how to protect themselves from any trauma that can come from relaying difficult stories. We are delighted we were able to help".

Translit launched this interpreting platform in 2021 and it has already clocked up over 1 million minutes, while the latest updates will see it becoming the most advanced of its kind in western Europe.

CEO Alex Chernenko is a Ukraine national from Odessa, and he believed that Translit could offer their community interpreting training programme to various local organisations throughout Ireland who work with Ukrainian refugees.

“Translit RSI and our training division, Translit Pro, can help make a difference during this terrible time. We are also helping refugees with smaller jobs like document translation and interpreting in immigration settings.

“There is so much to be done and we are trying our best to help out. Hopefully more local bodies can come onboard so we can access even more refugees and upskill them to become community interpreters.”