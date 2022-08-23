Clare woman officially crowned Miss Ireland 2022

CLARE WOMAN and pandemic doctor Ivanna McMahon was thrilled to be crowned the 75th Miss Ireland.

Ivanna studied medicine at University College Cork and graduated in 2020. She went on to do her internship at Cork University Hospital and did cardiology and neurology.

Then she went to University Hospital Tralee to work in surgery and worked in the GP Scheme at Tralee General Hospital throughout the pandemic and is now taking a well-deserved year out.

She wowed guests on Friday night at the Miss Ireland Diamond ball with her bewitching performance Cosmic Love by Florence and the Machine on the Harp.

She started playing the Harp at the age of 13 and has played with the National Irish Harp Orchestra and toured Germany and Austria. She also plays 6 other instruments including the Drums, Harmonica, Fiddle, Boughran and Tin Whistle and won all Ireland Championships for Drums and Harmonica.

Ivanna is also a fluent Irish speaker. Ivanna was crowned by Pamela Uba as she bade an emotional farewell to her fantastic year as Miss Ireland and looks forward to a glittering career ahead.

The 37 finalists this year were put through their paces in a challenging competitive process over the last three months testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist was tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon received a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and will jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

She will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.