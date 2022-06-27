Search

Clare Weather: Monday, June 27, 2022

ISOLATED showers this morning will become frequent in the afternoon, with a spell of persistent rain later in the day, says Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate westerly winds freshening and becoming southerly.

National Outlook

Rain will spread across the country Monday night, clearing to showers by morning. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees as strong southerly winds moderate.

Persistent rain will clear away to the east on Tuesday morning, leaving a mixed day for all areas with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Winds mainly moderate southerly, fresh along coasts.

Showers will continue Tuesday night, with some clear spells. Temperatures generally not falling below 8 to 10 degrees, as winds fall light to moderate and variable.

Another showery day in store for Wednesday, with more persistent rain moving into the south of the country and extending northwards through the day, clearing to showers by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, with light northerly or variable winds.

Little change on Thursday with light to moderate westerly winds and showers in the afternoon.

Current indications suggest that conditions will remain unsettled through the weekend as low pressure continues to dominate.

