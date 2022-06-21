Clare Weather: Tuesday June 21, 2022

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and damp to start with patchy drizzle. It will tend to die out with bright spells developing for the afternoon and evening, as well as a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.

National Outlook

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at times with just a slight chance of a few clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with light northerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with some patchy drizzle, the cloud will break up through the morning though to give most areas a bright dry and sunny afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast in light northwesterly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear in most areas. However cloud will increase in the west with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing along the coast near morning. Lows not falling below 9 to 13 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

THURSDAY: Quite cloudy with some patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle at times, mostly in the west, during the morning, becoming drier and brighter later in the afternoon and through the evening hours. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast in light to moderate westerly winds.

It looks like the weather will change on FRIDAY with rain spreading from the west through the day, followed by cooler showers weather through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 in light to moderate southerly winds.

Current indications suggest that NEXT WEEKEND will be unsettled with low pressure dominating the weather over Ireland, bringing showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures in the mid to high teens and light moderate variable breezes.