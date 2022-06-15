Clare Weather: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

WEDNESDAY in Limerick will be mostly dry with some sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east of the province, in moderate south to southwest winds.

National Outlook

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will continue in the west and northwest, but other areas will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with a light southerly breeze.

THURSDAY: Warm and dry with sunny spells across the south and east of the country. Temperatures here reaching 18 to 22 degrees. Further to the northwest it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells across the southern half of the country, but cloudy further north with scattered showers, especially in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Dry, warm and sunny in Leinster and Munster. Cloudier and cooler in Connacht and Ulster, with scattered showers, mainly near northern and western coasts at first but extending further inland later in the day. Highest temperatures generally of 20 to 26 degrees, warmest in Leinster and Munster, but temperatures only reaching the mid-teens near the west and northwest coast. Light to moderate south to southwest winds, veering west to northwest later.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloud and isolated light rain will move southeastwards across the country on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to13 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

SATURDAY: Cloud and patchy light rain will clear from the south and southeast on Saturday morning. For the rest of the day there will be sunny spells and just a few showers in the west and northwest. Breezy with a moderate to fresh and blustery northwesterly wind. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

SUNDAY: It looks like Sunday will be mostly dry with a moderate northwesterly wind. Best of the sunshine in the southeast with temperatures reaching the low twenties, but cooler and cloudier elsewhere.