Clare Weather: Tuesday June 14, 2022

TODAY will be another mostly dry day. Some bright or sunny spells will develop in the east of the province, but it will be cloudier in the west with a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in light or moderate south to southwest winds.

Tonight will be mainly dry in the east and south of Ireland with some clear spells. It will be cloudier in the west and north with some light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light southerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY will be dry in most areas with the best of bright or sunny spells in Munster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees with light variable or southerly breezes, warmest in the southeast.

Wednesday night will be mild and mainly dry. Patchy rain or drizzle will continue to affect parts of the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

THURSDAY will be warm and mainly dry with some sunshine in the east and south. There'll be some further patchy rain at times in the northwest.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, warmest over the northern half of the country. On Thursday night, rain in the northwest will become more persistent.

On FRIDAY, rain and drizzle will move southeastwards over the country, becoming light and patchy as it does so. A few showers will follow later in the day. Temperatures will range from 20 to 26 degrees in Leinster and Munster and from 15 to 19 degrees for west Munster, Connacht and Ulster as cooler air follows the rain and drizzle with light westerly breezes.

Current indications suggest that SATURDAY will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and some passing light showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

SUNDAY looks like being mainly dry and a bit warmer with lighter winds and highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.