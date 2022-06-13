Clare Weather: Monday June 13, 2022

Monday will bring a mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers - overall though there will be good deal of dry weather and westerly winds will be lighter than recent days. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 18 degrees, with best values in the east.
National Outlook
OUTLOOK: Calmer and generally drier for the early days of the week.
MONDAY NIGHT: Generally dry with clear spells and just light southwest breezes. Patchy drizzle will arrive into the northwest and west later. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coolest across the east and southeast.
TUESDAY: Generally dry with mix of cloud and sunny spells with just patchy drizzle. The cloud will thin out later allowing evening sunshine to break through widely. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in just light southerly or variable breezes. Patchy drizzle will move into the west and northwest again overnight but with mostly dry conditions elsewhere; lows of 8 to 12 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Patchy rain and drizzle will affect the northwest and west, whilst staying largely dry elsewhere. Top temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in sunshine across Leinster and east Munster, all in just light variable or southerly breezes.
An uncertain outlook later this week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.