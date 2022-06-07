Shannon Airport reveals new route to the city of lights

SHANNON Airport will once again be linked to the city of lights, following the announcement of twice-weekly flights to Paris Orly.

Low-cost Spanish airline Vueling will open up its first route from the local airport from September, with routes connecting Shannon and Paris on Mondays and Fridays.

The first trip takes place on Monday, September 12 at 3.05pm, with return journeys on Fridays and Mondays. It's a journey of around two hours.

Shannon says this announcement represents a further boost to its pandemic recovery which will now see the airport operate 27 services to the US, UK, and Europe.

Orly Airport is the nearest airport to the centre of Paris, just 13km from the city of lights.

The second largest airport in France, it provides hub connectivity with onward connections to major European cities and Middle Eastern countries.

Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine said: “We are delighted to welcome our new carrier Vueling, part of IAG, to Shannon Airport. This service is another major boost for inbound and outbound business and tourism interests in the region. We have been working closely with Vueling to deliver the service and are looking forward to seeing our passengers jet off to this globally renowned city, steeped in culture and history. Paris is one of the most popular cities in the world and we know this will be an exciting destination for our passengers to enjoy.”

Carolyn Prowse, Vueling’s chief commercials strategy, customer and network officer, said: “Vueling has scheduled a total of 114 destinations in 31 countries until 29 October 2022, reaching a very similar level of operations to 2019. We are very excited to see a progressive development of business this year and to keep expanding the airline’s offering across Europe. The new direct route between Shannon and Paris Orly airports reinforces Vueling’s interest in providing a more flexible and varied offer to travellers based in Ireland.”

Really excited to confirm that an official announcement will be made soon about the new Shannon/Paris Orly route which will be operated by Vueling from September (reservations now open!). This will connect @ShannonAirport to a hub offering over 200 destinations worldwide!✈️ https://t.co/w0xrj6KqnX pic.twitter.com/Q1wpgQW2HW — Honorary Consul of France, Limerick (@france_midwest) June 7, 2022

Named the world's most attractive city destination for 2021 in the Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destination Index, Paris is known far and wide as the European epicentre of culture, cuisine, fashion, and style. Its beautiful boulevards, world-famous sights, rich history and breathtaking architecture provide the backdrop for a truly memorable experience. From the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, to Disneyland Paris and river trips along the Seine, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

There were previously flights between Shannon and Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, operated by Aer Lingus.