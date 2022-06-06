Clare footballers learn their All-Ireland series opponents

Clare will face Roscommon in the All-Ireland football series following this morning's draw on RTE Radio One.
The tie, to be played this weekend, June 11-12, will take place at a neutral venue. Venues for Round 2 shall be determined by the Central Competitions Control Committee later today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.