Shannon-based helicopter deployed to major rescue operation off south west coast

THE SHANNON-based Coast Guard helicopter has been deployed to a major rescue operation off the south west coast.
Valentia Coast Guard are coordinating assistance to a fishing vessel reportedly in difficulty approximately 60 miles south west of Mizen Head, Cork.
The vessel, which has a crew of eleven, is reported to be taking on water and has lost propulsion.
The Shannon based Coast Guard Helicopter R115 is on scene and R116 is on standby in Cork Airport.
The crew of 11 have abandoned the vessel and are safely onboard another FV. The casualty vessel is on fire. R115 and Air Corps Casa on scene. Valentia CG coordinating #IRCG— Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) June 1, 2022
The Naval ship LE SAMUEL BECKETT and an Air Corps CASA are also proceeding towards the vessel.
Weather conditions on scene are favourable and another fishing vessel is also on scene preparing to assist as necessary.
