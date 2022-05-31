Search

31 May 2022

Clare to be 'invaded' with Vikings for Bank Holiday weekend

Clare Live Reporter

Visitors to Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and Craggaunowen Bronze Age Park are in for a bank holiday bonanza as Shannon Heritage have announced a whirlwind weekend of entertainment and invasions from Saturday June 4 to Monday June 6. 

Visitors better prepare themselves because the Vikings are going to be rampaging through the lands of Craggaunowen on Saturday June 5 Sunday June 6 from 10am to 5pm.

Several battles will place during the day with warring warriors unleashing their fierce battle skills for visitors to witness. Battles will take place at 12.30pm and 3pm daily on the Craggaunowen Castle Green.

Fighting is expected to be hot and heavy but unlike historic battles of yesteryear there will be no blood spilt. 

Away from the battle front, visitors can experience demonstrations of Viking skills including bone carving, leather tanning, candle making, silversmith, net making, and more. It may surprise you to learn that they were also enthusiastic about cooking. Visitors will get to see cooking demonstrations using only authentic ingredients that the Vikings would have had access to. There will also be plenty of kid friendly, Viking themed games to keep little ones entertained and enthralled over the course of the weekend.

There is more family fun planned for visitors to Bunratty Castle & Folk Park with a programme of Street Theatre taking place over the bank holiday weekend. There will be a special treat for all ages as the hilarious Monsieur Gusto, and the highly comical Lulu’s World and her madcap show, perform their world class contemporary circus and street theatre shows. Suitable and enjoyable for all ages enjoy slapstick comedy, fun-filled acts by this award-winning street performers.

Guests to Bunratty Castle and Fold Park can expect to enjoy the unspoiled beauty of 26 acre parkland featuring the delightful village street, idyllic walled garden and the fairy trail experience. 

Visitors will have the chance to see the cutest and cuddliest residents at Pa’s Pet Farm or have some banter with our resident Bean an Tí as she bakes fresh griddle bread by an open fire or village policeman as he patrols the park on his high nelly.
 While, Mr O’Regans Café, Macs Pub, Tea Rooms and Bunratty Castle Craft and Design Store will be open to refresh, revive and offer some retail therapy to visitors throughout the weekend. 

Tickets for the Viking Experience at Craggaunowen are available online at www.craggaunowen.ie  while tickets for the Bunratty Castle & Folk Park street theatre event can also be booked online www.bunrattycastle.ie

