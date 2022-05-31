Clare Weather: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

TODAY will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

TONIGHT: Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear into the Irish Sea. Becoming mostly dry overnight under broken cloud with just well scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered showers - the odd heavy one possible. However, it will become mostly dry as of early evening with some late sunshine developing.

Feeling mild and humid with highs of generally 15 to 17 degrees, in just light northerly or variable breezes. Staying mostly dry overnight with light winds and clear spells; cooler with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly dry and calm with mild or warm sunny spells - just a few showers across Ulster. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, best values inland.

FRIDAY: Dry with long spells of summer sunshine and light easterly breezes. A warm day with temperatures climbing to the high teens or low 20s.

JUNE WEEKEND: Current indications suggest it will be mostly dry and warm with temperatures continuing to reach the highs teens or low 20s. Later in the weekend, Atlantic rainbelts will likely push through.