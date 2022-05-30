Search

30 May 2022

Clare Weather: Monday, May 30, 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Clare weather

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

30 May 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

TODAY will be cloudier with scattered showers developing, but many of the showers will be light, say Met Eireann.

There will be some brief bright or sunny periods between the showers. A much cooler day with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, and a light to moderate northwest breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Cool, showery conditions. Turning drier and milder again later in the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers dying out early in the night, becoming largely dry and clear. Some showers will continue to feed onto northern coasts in a light northwesterly breeze. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with a mix of cloud and some bright spells. Mostly cloudy across Ulster with a more prolonged spell of rain there. Some heavier bursts are possible near the north coast. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain over the northern half of the country, with heavier falls possible locally. Mostly dry with some clear spells and just isolated showers further south. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with a light westerly wind.

WEDNESDAY: There will be further showers on Wednesday, with the odd heavy one in the north. Temperatures rising slightly with highs of 12 to 16 degrees, reaching 17 degrees in southern areas, with light to moderate northwest winds. Showers will ease later in the day becoming clear early in the night. Overnight lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

THURSDAY: A drier day with sunny spells and just a few light showers developing. Winds remaining light, becoming northeasterly, with highs of 15 to 17 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Some uncertainty but there are signs that it will become mainly dry and settled later next week. Temperatures will rise into the high teens, possibly into the low 20s.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media