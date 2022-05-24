Clare Weather: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

TODAY will be a day of scattered showers with good spells of sunshine with just the possibility of the odd heavy burst. Towards the evening, cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west of the province.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Tonight: A mild, humid and cloudy or overcast night with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending eastwards across the country. Southwesterly winds will increase moderate to fresh, becoming strong on exposed coasts. Temperatures not falling below 8 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday: Generally cloudy and breezy to start the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, clearing eastwards during the morning. Sunny spells and scattered light showers will follow with fresh and gusty westerly winds easing. Highest temperatures ranging from 13 degrees in the northwest to 17 degrees in the southeast.

Wednesday night: Some patchy light rain and drizzle at first along Atlantic coasts, largely dry elsewhere with clear spells. Becoming cloudier from the west through the night with rain following, most persistent over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate west to southwest breezes.

Thursday: A dull and wet morning with rain over much of the country, heaviest and most persistent over the northern half of the country. The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon with sunny spells and well scattered showers following from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Friday: Predominately dry for the day with the best of the sunshine in the north and east of the country. Further south and west it will be cloudier with the possibility of some patchy drizzle. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally, a little cooler in parts of the north, in light breezes.

The Weekend: Current indications suggest that high pressure will build up over the country bringing largely dry conditions with just some showers breaking out. Turning milder as well with highest temperatures widely getting into the high teens, possibly reaching the low twenties.