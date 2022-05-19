Clare Weather: Thursday, May 19, 2022

MAINLY dry and sunny today. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong near western coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be mainly dry. Rain will develop in the west of the country and turn heavy in places towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Rain on Friday morning will clear to scattered heavy showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Showers will ease Friday night and it'll be dry for a time with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

There'll be further afternoon showers on Saturday with a spell of more persistent rain Saturday night. Highest temperatures 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.

There'll be a few further showers on Sunday with temperatures up to 18 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Current indications suggest there will be further showers Monday and Tuesday with light winds and temperatures on the rise towards the end of the outlook period.