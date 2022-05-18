Clare Weather: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Dry and sunny to start today in Clare. It will turn cloudier through the morning with a band of rain moving over, turning heavy at times with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Remaining unsettled with spells of rain and showers, turning heavy at times. Some blustery conditions too with temperatures generally around average.

Tonight: Rain will clear to the northeast, leaving a dry night with long clear spells. A few mist and fog patches will develop as southerly winds ease light to moderate, though fresher along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Thursday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells on Thursday, though scattered showers will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong near western coasts.

Thursday night: Cloud will increase from the Atlantic overnight, with outbreaks of rain spreading across the western half of the country and turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds

Friday: A wet day on Friday. Rain will spread eastwards in the morning before clearing into the Irish Sea by afternoon. It will be followed by a mix of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Highest temperatures 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Friday night: Showers will ease overnight, leaving plenty of dry weather and clear spells apart from isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Saturday: Turning cloudy again on Saturday with patchy rain spreading from the west. Highest temperatures 12 to 16 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest there will be further rain on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-teens