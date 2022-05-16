Clare Weather: Monday, May 16, 2022

A CLOUDY start with scattered showers, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery, say Met Eireann.

Any mist and fog will clear during the morning and sunny spells will develop. The showers will become isolated during the late afternoon. A mild and humid day with top temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Remaining unsettled for the remainder of the week with spells of rain and showers. Temperatures will return closer to average.

Monday night: Briefly becoming drier with clear spells early on Monday night as any showers ease. However, it will quickly turn cloudier from the south with outbreaks of rain spreading northwards over the country. Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds developing. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday: Outbreaks of rain will clear northwards on Tuesday morning but another spell of rain will quickly follow from the south. The rain will become widespread and heavy through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, easing light to moderate in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Rain will clear northwards early on Tuesday night, with clear spells developing. However, showery outbreaks of rain will spread from the south again overnight before clearing towards morning. Southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday: A largely dry start with sunny spells and just a few showers. However, rain will spread northwards across the country through the afternoon and evening with some heavy downpours possible. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds

Wednesday night: Rain will become patchier on Wednesday night, with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent and occasionally heavy over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Further outlook: Further spells of rain and showers on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures remaining in the mid-teens.