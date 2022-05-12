Search

12 May 2022

Clare County Council seek public's help monitoring bathing areas

Clare Live Reporter

12 May 2022 1:03 PM

news@clarelive.ie

Every year, local authorities must identify official bathing areas in their area so that they can be monitored for safety, water quality and their level of use.  

To help with this process, Clare County Council are asking people who swim at beaches, lakes and rivers to tell them if they think they should maintain existing designated bathing waters designations or give a new official bathing area designation to areas that are commonly used for swimming, but not identified at the moment.


Under European and Irish law, Irish local authorities must identify bathing waters each year so that these areas can be monitored to ensure they meet stringent microbiological water quality standards. In some cases, the official bathing areas are also the areas where local authorities focus their resources providing lifeguards during the summer season. 

These laws also require that the local authority prepares detailed descriptions or profiles for each of the identified bathing water sites that describe not just the bathing area but also areas in the surface waters catchment area that could be a source of pollution. The profiles include an assessment the risk of pollution and what action would be taken if pollution occurs.

If you are a regular swimmer and want to help your Council decide which bathing areas should be classified as such, it might be helpful to consider the following:

  • How your swimming area has been used up to now;
  • How many people use the site;
  • What facilities exist at the site and how accessible it is;
  • Any safety issues.


If you wish to propose your favourite beach/river etc as a new bathing water site or comment on an existing site please contact enviroff@clarecoco.ie or Environment Department, Physical Development Directorate, Áras Contae an Chláír, New Road, Ennis, Co.Clare V95 DXP2

Closing date for submissions Clare County Council is 9 June 2022. For further information please contact enviroff@clarecoco.ie or Environment Department, Physical Development Directorate, Áras Contae an Chláír, New Road, Ennis, Co.Clare V95 DXP2

