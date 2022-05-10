Search

10 May 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

10 May 2022 9:36 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

TODAY will be another breezy day, with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly wind.

TONIGHT: Continuing breezy early on Tuesday night, with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the northwest.

Overnight, winds will ease and showers will become isolated, however cloud will increase in the south and rain will move into southern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds easing light to moderate by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Any rain in the south and southeast will clear on Wednesday morning and otherwise there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, mildest in the southeast, in a mostly moderate west to northwest breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear spells and isolated showers early on but becoming cloudier overnight with patchy light rain in coastal parts of the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light west to southwest winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and north, but largely dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Continuing mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest, but otherwise dry. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

FRIDAY: Little change expected on Friday, with a good deal of dry but rather cloudy weather and showers in the west and northwest. Milder than Thursday though, with highs of 13 to 18 degrees, mildest in the southeast.

OUTLOOK FOR THE WEEKEND: At the moment it looks like warmer and settled weather for the weekend.

