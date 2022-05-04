Clare Weather: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Today will start mostly cloudy in Limerick, with any remaining rain or drizzle clearing through the morning.

The late morning, afternoon and evening will be dry and bright with some sunshine developing. Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Mild or rather warm, but rather mixed before settling down from this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches also, in just light westerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a little showery rain through the day, but with longer drier spells too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, mildest and brightest across the east and south of the country, in no more than moderate southwesterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will push down from the northwest on Thursday night. Mild and humid with temperatures holding in the low double digits.

FRIDAY: Moderate rainfall early on, turning more showery in the afternoon and evening, with some late sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will make for a fairly pleasant outlook into the coming weekend. It will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just light breezes. Rather warm too.