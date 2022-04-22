Clare Weather - Friday, April 22, 2022

A LARGELY dry start to the day with hazy sunny spells and just one or two isolated light showers. Most areas will stay dry throughout the day, but it will become cloudier at times, bringing some patchy light rain to southern parts of the province. It will become breezy too as moderate to fresh easterly winds develop and highest temperatures will range between 12 and 15 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers at times but generally a lot of dry weather. Daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid teens.

Tonight, mostly dry with clear spells developing for a time, but becoming cloudier again later. Lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

As for tomorrow, it'll be dry with sunny spells over the northern half of the country but it will be cloudier further south with patches of light rain. During the afternoon, sunny spells and scattered showers will develop. The showers will be most frequent in the south and east but by evening most areas will be dry. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate to fresh northeasterly breezes.

Again mostly dry tomorrow night with clear spells and a slight chance of light showers in the east. Lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

Sunday will be dry with sunny spells during the morning but well scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southwest, with the light to moderate northeasterly wind continuing.

Dry with clear spells as we head into the new week, with just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of two to six degrees with a light to moderate north to northeast wind.

A good amount of dry weather again on Monday. The best of the sunny spells are expected in the morning and the evening, with cloudier conditions and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in a light east to northeast breeze.

Little change into midweek with showers at times but overall a lot of dry weather. Maximum daytime temperatures staying around 11 to 15 degrees, best in the west.