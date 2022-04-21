In Pictures: Clare artist opens solo exhibition at the Bridge Creative Arts Centre

Orla Carr an artist based in Ardnacrusha, Co Clare. has been selling her oil paintings since 2015, mostly on line and in Kilkee. This is her first Solo Exhibition which takes place at The Bridge Creative Arts Centre, Ballina/Killaloe until April 29.
Carr and friends had a wonderful opening night last Friday where they were delighted to see some red dots and to sell two paintings in aid of the Ukrainian Appeal.
For more see www.orlacarrartist.ie - facebook.com/orlacarroils - Instagram orla_carr_artist or Ph. 0863438678
