Clare Weather: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

THE MIST and fog will clear early this morning in Limerick, with plenty of sunshine across much of the county.

Becoming cloudy though in western parts through the morning, and while the cloud will extend further eastwards through the day, some eastern parts will hold onto some sunshine into the evening.

Most areas will be dry, however there's likely to be a little rain and drizzle in some western coastal parts later in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest in eastern parts, in mostly light to moderate southerly winds, fresh in western coastal parts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: An easterly airflow will become established with some showers for the rest of the week and a good deal of dry weather overall. Mild, with daytime highs in the mid-teens and not as cold at night.

TONIGHT: A largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Cloudiest in the west and southwest where there will be patchy light rain or drizzle near the coast. Lowest air temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light southeasterly breezes, winds fresh near the southwest coast.

THURSDAY: Thursday will bring well scattered showers and good sunny spells. Chance of drizzle in the far southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a moderate easterly breeze.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming dry Thursday evening for a mostly clear night. Lowest air temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate easterly winds.

FRIDAY: A breezy day with variable cloud cover and some bright periods. Well scattered showers will feed westwards across the country in moderate to fresh easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Showers will become isolated on Friday night with long clear spells developing and lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rather cloudy with a mix of showers and some bright spells. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees. Moderate northeast breezes will be fresh at times.

SUNDAY: Current indications showing that Sunday will have further showers moving in from the Irish Sea, with some sunny spells. There is a chance that longer spells of rain could affect the south or east. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees in mainly light easterly winds.