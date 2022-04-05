Clare Weather: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

A CLOUDY day today with scattered patches of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic tomorrow afternoon and evening. Breezy in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight: Rain will clear to the southeast early on tnight. Cooler conditions will follow from the west with scattered showers turning heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Wednesday: A windy and showery day with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds and widespread showers, turning heavier and more prolonged in the afternoon. There will be sunny spells early on but it will turn cloudier by evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday night: A cold night with scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground. There is a chance that rain will develop in southern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance that some will turn wintry on high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

Thursday night: Turning cloudier on Thursday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly over the southern half of the country. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees, coldest over Ulster, in a light northeasterly breeze.

Friday: Rain in the south on Friday, with sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

The weekend: Remaining unsettled over the weekend with wet and blustery conditions at times.