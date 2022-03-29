Search

29 Mar 2022

Clare gardai seek help in locating missing woman

Clare gardai seek help in locating missing woman

Gardaí say both they and Noelle's family are concerned for her welfare

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

29 Mar 2022 11:31 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

GARDAI in County Clare are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Noelle O'Looney who has not been seen since the weekend.

The 44-year-old was last seen in the Ennistymon area at approximately 8am on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Noelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

Clare Weather: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

In an nationwide appeal, issued on Monday night, gardai said they believe she may still be in the Clare region and may be travelling in a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris. 

Gardaí say both they and Noelle's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Noelle's whereabouts are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media