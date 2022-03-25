Clare weather: Friday, March 25, 2022

KICKING off quite cloudy with mist and fog today. This will gradually clear and it will become sunnier as the day goes on. It will be largely dry with just an isolated shower or two. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light and variable breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mainly dry with sunny spells. Daytime temperatures continuing well above the March average, but rather cold at night with a touch of grass frost possible.

Tonight, it will be dry with clear spells. Areas of mist and fog will develop in a light east to northeast or variable wind. Lowest temperatures of zero to five degrees.

As for tomorrow, mist and fog will clear from most areas on Saturday morning, but might linger along some coasts. It will be a dry day with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest near southern and eastern coasts.

Tomorrow night, dry with clear spells and light easterly breezes. Mist and fog will develop in the north and east. Lowest temperatures of zero to five degrees.

Mist and fog will clear from most areas on Sunday morning but may persist along parts of the north and east coast. It will be dry with sunny spells and light east to southeast or variable winds. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Sunday night will continue dry with clear spells and mist and fog will form in the north and east in light and variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of one to six degrees.

Sunny spells and well scattered showers to start the new week on Monday. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, warmest in the west, with light easterly or variable winds.

Current indications suggest it will turn colder towards mid-week with the increased possibility of showers and chance of some frost by night.